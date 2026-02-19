Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Andrew Dickinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on GILD to $170 and maintained a Buy rating — this adds upside perception (~11% above recent price) and supports bullish analyst-driven flows. Rothschild PT Raise

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on GILD to $170 and maintained a Buy rating — this adds upside perception (~11% above recent price) and supports bullish analyst-driven flows. Positive Sentiment: News highlighting Gilead’s HIV franchise progress and a Yescarta label shift is reframing the investment thesis toward durable HIV revenue plus potential CAR-T positioning — supportive for medium-term growth expectations. HIV & Yescarta Article

News highlighting Gilead’s HIV franchise progress and a Yescarta label shift is reframing the investment thesis toward durable HIV revenue plus potential CAR-T positioning — supportive for medium-term growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group’s Michael Okunewitch reiterated a Hold rating, noting strong HIV growth may be largely priced in and diversification still limited — a cautious tone that tempers upside. TipRanks / Hold Rating

Maxim Group’s Michael Okunewitch reiterated a Hold rating, noting strong HIV growth may be largely priced in and diversification still limited — a cautious tone that tempers upside. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga’s retrospective on 5‑year returns (what $1,000 then would be worth today) is informational for retail investors but unlikely to move price materially by itself. Benzinga Performance Piece

Benzinga’s retrospective on 5‑year returns (what $1,000 then would be worth today) is informational for retail investors but unlikely to move price materially by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst Q&A coverage from Gilead’s Q4 earnings call highlights issues analysts want answered (pipeline timing, margins, guidance drivers). Useful context for investors but mixed in directional impact. Q4 Earnings Call Questions

Analyst Q&A coverage from Gilead’s Q4 earnings call highlights issues analysts want answered (pipeline timing, margins, guidance drivers). Useful context for investors but mixed in directional impact. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares at ~$$154.43 (SEC filing). Large or leadership insider sales can pressure sentiment even when scheduled/known. CFO Form 4

Insider selling: CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares at ~$$154.43 (SEC filing). Large or leadership insider sales can pressure sentiment even when scheduled/known. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider sale by Johanna Mercier: 28,000 shares sold at ~$$154.44 (18.9% reduction in her holding) — a large single insider transaction that may weigh on investor confidence. Mercier Form 4

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

