GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $335.88 and last traded at $334.4650. Approximately 4,411,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,832,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.31.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.32. The company has a market capitalization of $350.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,280,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,604,000 after buying an additional 189,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.