GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.64 and traded as high as GBX 77.30. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 77.29, with a volume of 1,574,630 shares trading hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £643.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.64.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, analysts predict that GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited will post 8.2955771 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Heather Bestwick purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 per share, for a total transaction of £15,000. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

GCP Infra primarily targets investments in infrastructure projects with long term, public sector-backed, availability-based revenues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.