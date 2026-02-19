Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

GRMN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.65. 674,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,078. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.33. Garmin has a one year low of $169.26 and a one year high of $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $773,851.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,002,299.20. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $512,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,214.16. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $3,540,774. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.9% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

