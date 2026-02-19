Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.350-9.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on Garmin in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Get Garmin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

Garmin Stock Up 0.4%

GRMN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.46. 249,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,636. Garmin has a 52 week low of $169.26 and a 52 week high of $261.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day moving average is $220.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $2,151,185.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,171.40. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,485 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $512,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,214.16. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $3,540,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

More Garmin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Garmin this week:

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.