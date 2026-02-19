Garmin Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Garmin has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $237.23 on Thursday. Garmin has a one year low of $169.26 and a one year high of $261.69. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.Garmin’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $2,151,185.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,171.40. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 479 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $103,181.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,600.08. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 40.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

