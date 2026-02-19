Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.060-4.110 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,032. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $805,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 65,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,482.23. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 36,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,906 over the last ninety days. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 and full‑year results: GLPI reported record revenue, net income, FFO and AFFO for Q4 and 2025, citing revenue growth and successful transactions that expanded cash flow. Management emphasized tenant lease coverage and an accelerating growth outlook. GLPI press release

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

