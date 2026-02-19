Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,290 Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,342,000 after acquiring an additional 294,393 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,172,000 after purchasing an additional 66,339 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 901,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,956,000 after purchasing an additional 845,213 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4,494.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,974,000 after purchasing an additional 849,702 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.4%

ONTO stock opened at $221.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.80 and a 200 day moving average of $148.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $229.87.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

