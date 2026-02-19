Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF $PICB

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PICB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

PICB opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $24.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index measures the performance of investment grade corporate bonds issued by non-the United States issuers in the currencies: Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, Danish Krone, New Zealand Dollar, Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona.

