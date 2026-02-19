Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.980-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

FND traded down $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $66.17. 3,939,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,949. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

