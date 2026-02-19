Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.7% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FND. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

FND opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

