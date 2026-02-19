Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $296.5 million-$302.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.1 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.860-0.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. HSBC raised Five9 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson set a $24.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Five9 has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.44). Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $139,438.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,764.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 17,992 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $366,137.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 349,570 shares in the company, valued at $7,113,749.50. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,255.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 422,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 391,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 374,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,572,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,321 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in Five9 by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 955,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 338,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 322,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.