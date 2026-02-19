First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.8250, with a volume of 17756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,510,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,993,000 after purchasing an additional 591,927 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $9,934,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,189,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,662,000 after purchasing an additional 224,827 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $8,276,000. Finally, Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,522,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

