First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in First Solar were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in First Solar by 9.1% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 69,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,680,000 after purchasing an additional 111,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $238.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $285.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.08 and a 200 day moving average of $234.41.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. Wolfe Research upped their price target on First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on First Solar from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.61.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

