First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $80.48 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $2,000,608.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,212.93. This represents a 41.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,844,519.56. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,227 shares of company stock worth $6,440,298. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

