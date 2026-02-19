First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 97.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC cut their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.79.
American Tower Stock Down 3.3%
AMT stock opened at $186.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.
Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.
