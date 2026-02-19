First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 13,122 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

