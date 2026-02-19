First National Bank of Omaha Purchases New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 289.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

