First National Bank of Omaha Purchases New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 46,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 79,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $186.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,704. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total transaction of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,118.58. The trade was a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,920 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

