First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

