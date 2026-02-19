First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,070,000 after purchasing an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $49,702,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.9% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after buying an additional 201,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 24,122.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 84,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $331.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.94.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.7%

BURL opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $332.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.59.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.