First National Bank of Omaha Invests $3.16 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tableaux LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% in the second quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after buying an additional 621,300 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,030,000 after acquiring an additional 359,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214,565 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,628,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 203,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 190,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $650.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $660.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.04.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.50.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

