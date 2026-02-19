First National Bank of Omaha Invests $3.04 Million in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 451.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 118,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,507,000 after buying an additional 957,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.Tetra Tech's revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

