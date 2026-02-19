First National Bank of Omaha Invests $1.89 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of Blackbaud as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Blackbaud by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $55.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $90,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,615.34. The trade was a 20.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Trading Up 4.6%

Blackbaud stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $74.88.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.71 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 175.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

