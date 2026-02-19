First National Bank of Omaha Invests $1.75 Million in SM Energy Company $SM

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,935 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 582,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 448,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SM Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting SM Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting SM Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Read Our Latest Report on SM

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. SM Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.