First National Bank of Omaha Invests $1.75 Million in SM Energy Company $SM

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,935 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 582,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 448,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SM Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting SM Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting SM Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SM agreed to sell select South Texas assets to Caturus Energy for $950 million in cash — proceeds are earmarked to accelerate deleveraging, lower debt and strengthen the balance sheet, which should improve credit metrics and reduce financial risk. SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL $950 MILLION IN ASSETS SM Energy to sell some Texas assets for $950 million
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst move upward: Zacks Research upgraded SM from “strong sell” to “hold,” a small vote of confidence that may support the rally or limit downside as the company executes its asset-sale plan. Zacks.com
- Neutral Sentiment: SM is scheduled to report quarterly results this week — investors should watch production, realized prices, capex guidance and how management plans to deploy or use remaining proceeds after the asset sale. SM Energy (SM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage sits around a “Hold” rating on average — reinforcing that the market is split between valuing deleveraging progress and near-term execution/earnings uncertainty. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks notes analysts expect SM to report a decline in earnings and says the company lacks the key elements typically tied to an earnings beat — weaker-than-expected EPS in the print could pressure the stock despite the balance-sheet improvement from the asset sale. Analysts Estimate SM Energy (SM) to Report a Decline in Earnings
SM Energy stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. SM Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.
The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.
