First National Bank of Omaha Buys Shares of 4,320 TopBuild Corp. $BLD

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in TopBuild by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,872,000 after buying an additional 391,299 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 7,961.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 395,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,119,000 after acquiring an additional 390,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $110,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TopBuild by 228.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,873,000 after purchasing an additional 193,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TopBuild by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,349,000 after purchasing an additional 109,572 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,789.60. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BLD stock opened at $532.58 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $559.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TopBuild from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.73.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

