First National Bank of Omaha Acquires Shares of 65,712 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 988.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4,697.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.14. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $39,691.60. Following the transaction, the executive owned 3,770 shares in the company, valued at $220,054.90. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

