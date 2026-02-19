First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2026

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.