First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

