Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.06%.
Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 3.3%
FNF traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.21. 2,090,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $335,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,097.40. The trade was a 31.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. National Bank Financial set a $63.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.
FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.
