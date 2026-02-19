Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG Position Boosted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FELG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.19. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

