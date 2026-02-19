FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $479.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $313.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $383.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $383.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 34.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.