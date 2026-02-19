Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.050-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.42. 1,319,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,230. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $162.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 28.40%.Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,910,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,599,000 after purchasing an additional 230,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after buying an additional 58,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,051,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after buying an additional 91,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,867,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,080,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,713,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,290,000 after acquiring an additional 142,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

