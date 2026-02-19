Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 28.40%. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.050-8.350 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EXR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,230. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $162.77.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

