Everest Group, Ltd. $EG is Prospector Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Everest Group accounts for about 2.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Everest Group worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EG. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho set a $360.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.21.

EG stock opened at $345.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $370.20.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($18.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

