Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Shares Up 42.9% – Here’s Why

Euromax Resources Ltd. (CVE:EOX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 42.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 163,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 125,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Euromax Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$37.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Euromax Resources

(Get Free Report)

Euromax Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral right interests in Macedonia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, which is located in Southeast Macedonia with annual production of approximately 83 kilo ounces of gold and 16 kilotons of copper. The company was formerly known as Omax Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Euromax Resources Ltd. in 2004. Euromax Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euromax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.