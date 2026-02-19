Etsy Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to outline a sharpened focus on the core Etsy marketplace, highlight early signs of stabilization in buyer metrics, and discuss how artificial intelligence and “agentic” shopping partnerships may shape discovery and retention going forward.

Depop divestiture to refocus on the core marketplace

CEO Kruti Patel Goyal, speaking on her first earnings call since taking the top role, began with the company’s announcement that it signed a definitive agreement to sell Depop to eBay for $1.2 billion in cash. Goyal said the transaction is intended to allow Etsy to “focus exclusively” on growing the Etsy marketplace in ways that matter most to buyers and sellers.

CFO Lanny Baker said the sale is expected to close in, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions, with cash consideration paid at closing. Etsy plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, continued share repurchases, and investment in the Etsy marketplace. Until the deal closes, Etsy will continue to own and operate Depop; however, Depop will be classified as a discontinued operation, and its results will be separated from continuing operations in future financial statements.

For full-year 2025, Baker said Depop generated $1.1 billion in GMS and $187 million in revenue, and that Depop’s lower take rate and negative adjusted EBITDA margins reduced consolidated take rate by 80 basis points and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin by 350 basis points in 2025.

Fourth-quarter results: record revenue and improving marketplace trends

Baker reported that fourth-quarter consolidated GMS was $3.6 billion, up 2.4% year-over-year excluding Reverb, and above the midpoint of guidance. Consolidated revenue was $882 million, up 6.6% excluding Reverb and a quarterly record. Adjusted EBITDA was $222 million, for a consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.2%.

Etsy Marketplace adjusted EBITDA margin was “slightly above” 30% in Q4, described as the high point for the year, though down slightly year-over-year due primarily to higher cost of revenue and higher G&A expense. Baker said a key driver of the year-over-year contraction in consolidated margin was Etsy’s decision to accelerate brand marketing investment at Depop.

On the core marketplace, Etsy Marketplace GMS increased 0.1% year-over-year in Q4, its first positive comparison since Q3 2023. Goyal said the company’s goal last year was to return the core marketplace to growth, which it achieved in the fourth quarter. She added that from Q1 to Q4, Etsy’s marketplace GMS comparisons improved by nine percentage points, and that Q4 U.S. buyer GMS grew for the first time in four years.

Strategy: four priorities and operating changes

Goyal said a diagnostic of the business pointed to a differentiated value proposition that had not always translated consistently into the customer experience, particularly as inventory scale and breadth increased. She described four strategic priorities introduced last spring and said Etsy is “doubling down” on them for 2026:

Show up earlier in the shopping journey and become more inspirational, especially for younger buyers.

in the shopping journey and become more inspirational, especially for younger buyers. Improve matching using machine learning to connect buyers to the right items.

using machine learning to connect buyers to the right items. Deepen loyalty with Etsy’s most valuable customers.

with Etsy’s most valuable customers. Lean into human connection and seller stories as a differentiator.

She also described operating changes intended to drive faster execution, including reorganizing around customer outcomes, consolidating product and engineering to enable end-to-end ownership, unifying trust and safety with customer support under one leader, and shifting marketing from a channel-first model to a customer-first approach focused on outcomes such as frequency, trust, and lifetime value.

Buyer, seller, and app metrics: signs of stabilization

Baker said Etsy Marketplace active buyers were largely flat sequentially at 86.5 million, with the year-over-year rate of decline improving for the first time in over a year. Etsy added 6.8 million new buyers and reactivated 10.4 million lapsed buyers, for 17.2 million gross additions, up 2.7% year-over-year and “growing again for the first time in over two years.” Habitual buyers were 5.9 million, down 8.6% year-over-year, though the sequential decline moderated to 1.4%. Trailing twelve-month GMS per active buyer was $121, which Baker said marked the third consecutive quarter of stable to improving trends, driven by higher average order value, while purchase frequency remained slightly lower than a year ago.

On the seller side, Etsy ended the period with 5.6 million active sellers, up 1.5% sequentially, and Baker said seller retention improved throughout the year.

Executives repeatedly emphasized the role of the mobile app in engagement and younger-buyer reach. Goyal said the app became Etsy’s most personalized and engaging platform, with year-over-year GMS growth accelerating to 6.6% in Q4 and homepage clicks per visit rising 14%. Baker added that mobile app downloads grew 4% year-over-year and that the app’s contribution to total GMS reached 46% in Q4, up five percentage points from the end of 2023.

AI, agentic shopping, and 2026 outlook

Goyal said Etsy is moving quickly on AI and agentic commerce, describing recent integrations with Microsoft Copilot and Google, as well as an agentic payments agreement with Stripe. She said agentic traffic in Q4 was about 15 times what it was a year earlier, though still less than 1% of total traffic. She said early indicators suggest agentic discovery may be additive, noting that some buyers engaging through ChatGPT had a prior relationship with Etsy, including lapsed buyers, and that orders originating from ChatGPT tend to skew higher value than some mature acquisition channels.

When asked about the implications for Etsy’s advertising business, Baker said Etsy currently recognizes only a small portion of what sellers have indicated they would be willing to spend on advertising and that there is room to further optimize Etsy Ads performance. He also said Etsy is seeing agentic discovery traffic flow through to Etsy product surfaces where on-site ads can help buyers navigate toward relevant items.

For guidance, Baker said that with Depop expected to be classified as discontinued operations as of January 1, 2026, the outlook provided relates only to continuing operations (the core Etsy marketplace). Etsy expects Q1 2026 GMS of $2.38 billion to $2.43 billion, representing approximately 2% to 4% year-over-year growth. Etsy expects Q1 2026 take rate of about 25.5% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 28% to 30%. For full-year 2026, Etsy expects “slight growth” in GMS with positive year-over-year comparisons in each quarter, with Q1 potentially the strongest quarter due to currency tailwinds and easier comparisons. The company assumed macroeconomic conditions affecting consumer discretionary spend remain stable versus current levels.

Etsy ended 2025 with $1.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. Baker said Etsy generated $735 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2025, converted about 87% of that to free cash flow, and returned more than 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through share repurchases. Etsy repurchased $133 million of stock in Q4 and $777 million for the full year, reducing the share count by approximately 14.4 million shares.

