Eric Richard Remer Sells 9,205 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $90,853.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,644,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,098,974.51. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,340 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $111,925.80.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,357 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $85,742.82.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,843 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $113,309.35.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,123.69.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,403 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $178,792.70.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $35,905.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,268 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $98,802.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,842 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $95,358.72.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,230 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $66,421.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $82,802.72.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 106,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,579. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -985.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EverCommerce by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVCM. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.