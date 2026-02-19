Eric Elema Sells 1,765 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Elema sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $278,887.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,967.11. The trade was a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $152.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $168.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.98.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,417,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $63,756,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $59,763,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,140,000 after acquiring an additional 436,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,824,000.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

