Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AAL Q1 Earnings

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the airline will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $153,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,897 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,019,492 shares of the airline’s stock worth $56,319,000 after buying an additional 3,822,757 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,533,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,198,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,711.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,909 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.