Enterprise Products Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 24,536 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,297 call options.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,374.74. The trade was a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.7%

EPD opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.