Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on Energy Vault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Energy Vault stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $514.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,535,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,776,315.15. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,063.02. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Energy Vault by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Energy Vault by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

