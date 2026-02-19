Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 140,071 Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,071 shares during the period. Coastal Financial accounts for 5.6% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 1.13% of Coastal Financial worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,862,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,895,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 8,778 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $1,009,031.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,286,965.80. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $351,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375. This trade represents a 20.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,287,745. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CCB stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.11 and a 12-month high of $120.05.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $56.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCB. Hovde Group cut their price target on Coastal Financial from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank, provides a full range of community banking services to clients along North Carolina’s central and eastern coastline. The company focuses on delivering personalized relationship banking to individuals, small businesses, and local professionals in seaside and inland communities.

Through Coastal Community Bank, Coastal Financial offers deposit products including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

