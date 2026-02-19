Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $11.13 Million in Civista Bancshares, Inc. $CIVB

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 548,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,000. Civista Bancshares accounts for approximately 3.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 2.84% of Civista Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 166,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 189,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIVB. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

