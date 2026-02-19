Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $20.16 Million Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares during the period. QCR makes up about 6.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 1.57% of QCR worth $20,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in QCR in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 8,590 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $772,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,587.84. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Research downgraded QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of QCR from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

QCR Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of QCRH opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. QCR had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

