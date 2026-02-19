Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.6% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 98,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,442 shares of company stock worth $2,271,573. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.