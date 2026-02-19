Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,200 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $240,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,630.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Thursday, January 15th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.30, for a total value of $245,160.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $244,932.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $200.23 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.55.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Key Stories Impacting Electronic Arts

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,950,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,237,414,000 after buying an additional 6,150,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $643,674,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $390,267,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $297,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.