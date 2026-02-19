Edison International $EIX Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 113.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 5,064.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS $1.87 (vs. ~ $1.47–$1.49 consensus) and revenue $5.21B (vs. ~$4.29B est.), showing improved margins and year-over-year profit growth; this is the primary driver of the stock’s upside pressure after the report. Edison International (EIX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q4 earnings and revenue materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS $1.87 (vs. ~ $1.47–$1.49 consensus) and revenue $5.21B (vs. ~$4.29B est.), showing improved margins and year-over-year profit growth; this is the primary driver of the stock’s upside pressure after the report. Positive Sentiment: Company cited lower interest costs (wildfire cost-recovery approvals) and higher electricity rates as contributors to the beat — these are recurring/regulatory drivers that can support near-term earnings quality. Edison International beats quarterly profit estimates

Company cited lower interest costs (wildfire cost-recovery approvals) and higher electricity rates as contributors to the beat — these are recurring/regulatory drivers that can support near-term earnings quality. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.8775 per share (plus preferred dividends), which supports income-oriented investors and reduces downside from dividend concerns. Edison International, Southern California Edison Declare Dividends

Board declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.8775 per share (plus preferred dividends), which supports income-oriented investors and reduces downside from dividend concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Company released full results, slides and a conference-call transcript — useful for modeling and confirming drivers behind the beat (core EPS detail and SCE commentary). EIX Press Release / Slide Deck

Company released full results, slides and a conference-call transcript — useful for modeling and confirming drivers behind the beat (core EPS detail and SCE commentary). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces (TipRanks / Seeking Alpha / Zacks) highlight growth merits and upgrades, but these are reiterations of the beat rather than new catalysts. TipRanks: Edison International posts strong Q4 results

Analyst/commentary pieces (TipRanks / Seeking Alpha / Zacks) highlight growth merits and upgrades, but these are reiterations of the beat rather than new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance was updated to $5.90–$6.20, below the prior Street consensus (~$6.14) — that slightly softer near-term guidance is a key reason some investors are selling into the rally.

FY2026 EPS guidance was updated to $5.90–$6.20, below the prior Street consensus (~$6.14) — that slightly softer near-term guidance is a key reason some investors are selling into the rally. Negative Sentiment: While FY2027 guidance was set at $6.25–$6.65 (about in line with consensus ~6.43), mixed multi-year guidance (one year slightly light, next year roughly flat) leaves uncertainty on near-term growth trajectory, prompting profit-taking.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

