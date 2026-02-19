Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 225.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.8%.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 19,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.99.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.