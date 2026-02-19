Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 29th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.
Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 178.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
ECC stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through investments in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and related structured credit instruments. The firm is externally managed by Eagle Point Credit Management, LLC, a specialized credit asset manager focused on the structured credit markets. Eagle Point Credit Company’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ECC.
The company’s investment strategy centers on acquiring both equity and debt tranches of actively managed CLOs alongside opportunistic positions in senior secured loans, high-yield bonds and credit derivatives.
