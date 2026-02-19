Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 29th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 178.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

About Eagle Point Credit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Ground Capital acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 40.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 423,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 122,470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through investments in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and related structured credit instruments. The firm is externally managed by Eagle Point Credit Management, LLC, a specialized credit asset manager focused on the structured credit markets. Eagle Point Credit Company’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ECC.

The company’s investment strategy centers on acquiring both equity and debt tranches of actively managed CLOs alongside opportunistic positions in senior secured loans, high-yield bonds and credit derivatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.