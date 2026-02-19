Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

DY stock opened at $413.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.29. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.52.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.75%.Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $435,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

